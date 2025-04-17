Man shot, killed on Lincoln Park sidewalk: Chicago Police

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Wednesday night near a busy street in Lincoln Park.

About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, near the intersection of Lill and Halsted. When officers arrived, they discovered a 28-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot in the chest.

According to police, the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Video posted to social media shortly after the incident showed several police cars at the scene, along with yellow caution tape around the intersection.

Witnesses said they saw a man and woman fleeing from the scene on foot.

No one was in custody, police said.