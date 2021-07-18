Joliet Police Department

Man Shot, Killed in Parking Lot of Joliet VFW Hall: Police

Police in suburban Joliet are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a VFW Hall Saturday evening.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Cantigny Post 367, located in the 800 block of Horseshoe Drive, at approximately 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot at the location.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Officers administered first aid, and paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Local

Englewood 15 mins ago

Man Taken Into Custody After Pointing Gun at Woman, Accidentally Shooting Himself

Making A Difference 19 mins ago

Teen Battling Rare Blood Disease Has Wish Granted With Restored Truck

The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020, or to contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 if they want to remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

Joliet Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us