Man Shot, Killed in Parking Lot of Joliet VFW Hall: Police

Police in suburban Joliet are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a VFW Hall Saturday evening.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Cantigny Post 367, located in the 800 block of Horseshoe Drive, at approximately 9:40 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Officers administered first aid, and paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020, or to contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 if they want to remain anonymous.