Man Shot, Killed in Confrontation With Chicago Police in Old Town

A man has died after he was shot by a Chicago police officer in the city’s Old Town neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 400 block of West Blackhawk at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says that officers were on patrol in the area when they were flagged down by an individual who said that a person pointed a gun at him.

Officers then began to patrol the area, and they came upon an individual matching the description. When they attempted to question him, he fled the scene, and a foot chase ensued. Police say they lost sight of the man during that chase, and got back into their vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While patrolling the area, they encountered the man a second time, and when officers tried to detain him, a confrontation occurred, and ultimately an officer fired shots, striking the man.

He later died at a local hospital.

Police say that a weapon was found near the man, and shell casings were also located. Those casings do not match the officer's weapon, but it is unclear at this time if the casings match the gun allegedly held by the man at the time of the shooting.

It is not known at this time whether the man pointed a weapon or fired shots at the officers.

According to Chicago fire officials, a 34-year-old police officer was taken to Northwestern with shortness of breath following the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has begun its investigation into the shooting.