A hostage situation that unfolded in DeKalb County ended after hours of negotiations with police shooting an armed man who opened fire at them, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when DeKalb County Sheriff's officers spotted a wanted vehicle from Rockford and "attempted a traffic stop."

Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled the scene, with sheriff's police in pursuit.

"Stop sticks were deployed deflating tires on the suspect's vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect's vehicle came to a stop on Rich Road west of Nelson Road."

Once stopped, officers said they saw a man armed with a handgun and a second person inside the vehicle.

"One of the occupants was being held hostage," Sheriff Andy Sullivan wrote in a release.

The DeKalb County Special Operations Team was called to the scene with hostage negotiators and negotiations lasted for several hours before the hostage was eventually released "unharmed," police said.

The man remained in the vehicle, however, as negotiations for him to surrender continued, authorities said.

"The suspect then suddenly pointed the gun at police and fired several rounds towards them, at which time police returned fire fatally wounding the suspect," Sullivan wrote.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The shooting is now under investigation by Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's office.

Further details have not yet been released and NBC Chicago has not independently verified the sheriff's department's account of what happened.