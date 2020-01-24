Chatham

Man Shot, Killed at Walgreens Drive-Thru in Chatham

Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Jan. 23, 2020, at a Walgreens in the first block of East 75th Street.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was fatally shot Thursday in Chatham on the South Side, according to police.

He was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Walgreens about 9:45 p.m. in the first block of East 75th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

Chicago Police 27 mins ago

Chicago Police Station Evacuated After ‘Minor Explosion’

Cannabis in Illinois 8 hours ago

Thief Steals Cannabis From Chicago Airport Amnesty Box

A female in the passenger seat was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries from cuts due to broken glass, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chatham
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us