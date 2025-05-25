A Sunday autopsy determined the death of a 46-year-old motorist shot Saturday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood was a homicide, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of North Sacramento Avenue just after 4 p.m., where the victim was behind the wheel of his vehicle when he was shot in the head, police said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The vehicle then continued driving and struck a parked car and a light pole, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. He was pronounced dead hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one was arrested and area detectives are investigating.