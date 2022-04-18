Man Shot Inside River North Hotel Room

Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man staying at a River North hotel late Sunday.

At 2:22 a.m., a man, 53, answered to an unknown person knocking on his room door at the Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St.

The male victim opened the door and an unknown male offender forced his way into the room while producing a handgun and demanding the victim’s property, police say.

According to authorities, the offender then began firing shots at the victim and the victim returned fire. The offender then fled the scene and the victim sustained a graze wound to the head.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim was treated at the scene, but refused further medical attention.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating the incident.