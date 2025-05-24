A man was shot inside a business establishment on Chicago's South Side after getting into an argument with two other people Friday.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

According to police, the 42-year-old male victim was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when a 38-year-old male offender fired multiple shots in the victims direction.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest, one to his head and one to his back and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to police, the male offender had one gunshot wound to his hand and was placed in custody and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The other offender involved in the altercation fled westbound on 71st Street on foot and is not in custody, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was available.