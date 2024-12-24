Man shot, injured near busy Chicago Loop CTA station: CFD

A man was in serious condition after a shooting late Tuesday morning in the Loop near a busy Chicago CTA station, the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to CFD, the shooting took place in the 10 a.m. hour at 110 W. Lake Ave., near the Clark and Lake CTA station.

An adult male was injured and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, CFD said.

In an alert, CTA said there were "significant delays" on Green Line trains due to police activity.

"Service is resuming, allow extra time," CTA said, on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

CTA's website also showed disruption to the Brown Line, with Brown Line trains running but not stopping at Lake/Clark due to police activity.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large police presence, with yellow caution tape blocking off the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.