Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot and injured during an argument inside an Andersonville pizza restaurant.

The incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Monday inside Primo Pizza, located in the 5600 block of North Clark Street, police said.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man was inside the restaurant when he was approached by multiple other men, police said. One of the men began a verbal dispute with the 22-year-old and produced a firearm, police added. The man shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police continued.

Photos and video from the scene show multiple doors and windows with cracked glass and bullet holes.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.