Man shot in the leg while walking near Medinah Temple in River North

A man was shot in the leg in the River North neighborhood early Monday.

The man was walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North State Street when someone fired shots from a silver Dodge truck around 2:45 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened about a block from the Medinah Temple, where Bally’s opened a temporary casino Saturday. The casino is open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The casino is located in the Near North police district, where shootings are down 55% from last year.