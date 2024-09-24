Man shot in the head in Streeterville, Chicago police say

Chicago police were investigating after a man was shot in the head on Monday afternoon in the city's Streeterville neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 1:03 p.m. in the 300 block of East North Water Street near Columbus Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

An investigation was underway Monday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.