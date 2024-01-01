Andersonville

Man shot in suspected road rage incident in Andersonville

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded in an incident that reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident Sunday night in Andersonville, police and city officials said.

The man was in a Jeep in the 1600 block of West Foster Avenue about 7:55 p.m. and attempted to make a U-turn when another man exited a Chevy Tahoe and fired several shots, hitting him in the face, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.

A Sunday night statement from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the shooter had been apprehended and said the shooting was believed to have started as a “road rage incident.”

