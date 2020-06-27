Mount Sinai Hospital

Man Shot in Neck, Face Drives to Mount Sinai Hospital

A man showed up at a West Side hospital Saturday with critical gunshot wounds

By Sun-Times Media

A man showed up at a West Side hospital Saturday with critical gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., at 4:49 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his neck and face, according to Chicago police. He is listed in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred as the man was unable to speak and no witnesses have been found, police said.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Heart of Chicago 3 hours ago

Rideshare Driver Shot While Dropping Off Passenger in Heart of Chicago: Police

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Mount Sinai HospitalChicago Policehospitalgunshotwounds
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us