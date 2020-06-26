Austin

Man Shot in Leg in Austin

The man saw the gun fall to the ground and it went off, hitting him in the left knee, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking home about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue when he saw three people playing with a handgun, according to Chicago police.

The man saw the gun fall to the ground and it went off, hitting him in the left knee, police said.

He went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

