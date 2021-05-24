Man Shot in Head During West Lawn Carjacking, Police Say

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during a carjacking in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood on Monday evening.

According to Chicago police, the man had just finished changing a flat tire on a vehicle when an unidentified suspect approached on foot and attempted to steal the car keys out of the man’s hand.

A physical altercation began, with the assailant pulling out a weapon. The victim was able to knock the gun out of his hand, but the assailant picked up the weapon and fired a shot, striking the man in the head, police said.

The gunman then fled the scene in the victim’s dark-blue Nissan Altima, and he remains at large.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and was in critical condition, police say.

Area One detectives are investigating the case. The gunman is described as a Black male, between the ages of 18 and 25, standing approximately 6-feet-1 inches tall and wearing dark clothing. The man was also wearing a ski mask at the time of the shooting, authorities said.