bourbonnais

Man Shot in Hand at Northfield Square Mall in Bourbonnais: Police

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was driven to the hospital by a third party

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Police in the south suburbs launched an investigation Sunday after a man was shot in the hand during an argument at Northfield Square Mall in Bourbonnais, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 5 p.m. at the mall, which is located at 1600 Illinois Route 50.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was driven to AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee by a third party, according to Bradley police, which is leading the investigation into the incident.

Local

Edgewater 2 hours ago

Diabetic Man Missing From Rogers Park Found Safe: Police

lawndale 3 hours ago

Video Shows Man Wanted for Exposing Self to Children in Lawndale: Chicago Police

Those involved in the shooting were said to not be cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The incident appeared to be isolated, and there was no threat to the public, authorities added.

This article tagged under:

bourbonnaisbradleybourbonnais shootingnorthfield square mall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us