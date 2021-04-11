Man Shot in Hand at Northfield Square Mall in Bourbonnais: Police

Police in the south suburbs launched an investigation Sunday after a man was shot in the hand during an argument at Northfield Square Mall in Bourbonnais, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 5 p.m. at the mall, which is located at 1600 Illinois Route 50.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was driven to AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee by a third party, according to Bradley police, which is leading the investigation into the incident.

Those involved in the shooting were said to not be cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The incident appeared to be isolated, and there was no threat to the public, authorities added.