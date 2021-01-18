Chicago Police

Man Shot in Exchange of Gunfire With Officers, Chicago Police Say

A man has been hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and Chicago police officers Monday night, officials said.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Polk Street Monday evening.

During the incident, officers and the man exchanged gunfire. The man was hit by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No police officers were hit during the shooting.

According to Chicago police, three firearms were recovered at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This information was provided by police, and has not been independently verified by NBC 5.

