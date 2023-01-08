Man Shot in Both Legs in Ashburn, Police Say

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs early Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 12:10 a.m.

The man was shot in both legs, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 26-year-old woman at the scene admitted to shooting the man, and was taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.