Man Shot in Both Legs During South Loop Robbery, Chicago Police Say

By James Neveau

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs during an armed robbery in the South Loop Sunday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the man was standing outside in the 2200 block of South Wabash at approximately 6 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown individual.

That individual pointed a weapon at him and demanded property, and at that point the suspect opened fire, striking the victim in the left and the right thigh.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect escaped the scene on foot with the victim’s property, and remains at-large.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

