Man Shot in Attempted Robbery in Roseland

A 50-year-old man was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 9:40 a.m., he was standing at a bus stop in the 9300 block of South Calumet Avenue, when a man tried to rob him, Chicago police said. A fight ensued, and a passing vehicle stopped to try and stop the men from fighting.

The robber then pulled out a gun, and fired shots towards the vehicle, and at the man as he attempted to run away, police said.

He was struck in the chest, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in serious condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.