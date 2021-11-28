Roseland

Man Shot in Attempted Robbery in Roseland

The victim was struck in the chest, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in serious condition, police said.

A 50-year-old man was shot Sunday in an attempted robbery in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 9:40 a.m., he was standing at a bus stop in the 9300 block of South Calumet Avenue, when a man tried to rob him, Chicago police said. A fight ensued, and a passing vehicle stopped to try and stop the men from fighting.

The robber then pulled out a gun, and fired shots towards the vehicle, and at the man as he attempted to run away, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

