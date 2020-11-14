Man Shot Himself in Leg During South Side Traffic Stop: Police

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg after police pulled a vehicle over Wednesday in Armour Square on the South Side.

About 12:45 p.m., Noriyhea Evans, 20, and Jalen Howard, 19, were inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when officers conducted an investigatory stop, Chicago police said.

During the stop, officers heard a gunshot and discovered Evans had shot himself in the upper right leg with a weapon that was in his pants, police said. Police drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Evans was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

Howard was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, police said. He was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Both men are custody in Cook County Jail and will be released on electronic monitoring if able to post bail, according to court records.

Their next court appearance is set for Nov. 20.