Man shot following physical altercation in Hermosa, Chicago police say

A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody after she shot a man who had been involved in a physical altercation in the Hermosa neighborhood Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the 21-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman in the 4700 block of West North Avenue on Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., the 37-year-old woman exited a nearby building, pulled out a weapon and shot the man in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

According to Chicago police, the woman was placed into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

There was no immediate word on charges in the case, and an investigation remains underway.