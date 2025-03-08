Chicago Police

Man shot following physical altercation in Hermosa, Chicago police say

A woman was taken into custody in the shooting, according to police

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody after she shot a man who had been involved in a physical altercation in the Hermosa neighborhood Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the 21-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a 19-year-old woman in the 4700 block of West North Avenue on Saturday morning.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Just before 1 a.m., the 37-year-old woman exited a nearby building, pulled out a weapon and shot the man in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

According to Chicago police, the woman was placed into custody, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

There was no immediate word on charges in the case, and an investigation remains underway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us