Chicago Violence

Man Fatally Shot, 2 Others Injured While Changing a Tire on Chicago's West Side

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Police_Generic_Police_Tape_Police_Lights_Fishtown
NBC10Philadelphia

Three people were shot, one fatally, Sunday on Chicago's West Side.

The group of men were changing a tire at 3:19 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and fired multiple shots before fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two victims were injured with several gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one is in custody.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ViolenceChicago gun violenceviolenceWest Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us