Man Fatally Shot, 2 Others Injured While Changing a Tire on Chicago's West Side

Three people were shot, one fatally, Sunday on Chicago's West Side.
The group of men were changing a tire at 3:19 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and fired multiple shots before fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other two victims were injured with several gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the police said.
No one is in custody.