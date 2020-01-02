Belmont Cragin

Man Shot During Confrontation With Police in Belmont Cragin

It is still unclear whether the man shot himself or if police shot him

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect with a gun Thursday during a traffic stop in Belmont Cragin — but police are still unsure if the man was shot by police or he shot himself.

Following a traffic stop, a man with a gun exited a vehicle about 12:50 p.m. near Grand and McVicker avenues and officers fired shots at him, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Resurrection Medical Center in an unknown condition, according to police and fire department officials.

Local

Englewood 50 mins ago

5-Year-Old Boy Loses Hand in Fireworks Accident

Nolan Arenado 54 mins ago

Cubs a ‘Possible Suitor’ if Rockies Decide to Trade Nolan Arenado, Report Says

But police were unsure if the man was shot by police during the encounter.

“We’re not sure if police struck him; he may have shot himself,” Guglielmi said. Detectives are reviewing video to determine who shot him, he said.

He said police recovered a weapon.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Belmont CraginChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us