Man Shot During Attempted Robbery in Kenwood

One man was shot during a robbery attempt in Kenwood Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking through an alley in the 4700 block of S. Ingleside. During this time, two other males approached the man in the alley and demanded he give up his belongings, according to police.

When one of two offenders displayed a gun, the victim tried to grab it, police said.

The offender then fired shots at the victim before leaving the scene on foot, according to police. The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gun shot wound to the hand. His condition is now listed as stable.

Police said Area Central detectives are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.





