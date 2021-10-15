Man Shot During Armed Robbery Friday Afternoon in Wicker Park

A heavy police presence was reported in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood Friday afternoon following a shooting in which a suspect opened fire, injuring a man during an armed robbery, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Avenue, near the six-way intersection with Damen and Milwaukee avenues.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was inside a vehicle in an alley when a suspect approached, displayed a gun and demanded his property. The suspect then fired shots, striking the victim in the left hip and left leg.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and listed in stable condition.

It remains unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.