River North

Man shot during altercation in River North: police

Chicago police said a man was shot on the sidewalk in River North Friday.

By Grace Erwin

Chicago police said a man was shot on the sidewalk in River North just after 7 p.m. Friday.

The 36-year-old man was involved in a physical fight with another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Wells, just outside of Lou Malnati's.

The victim was struck in the left arm, police said.

According to police, he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said. No further information was available Friday evening.

