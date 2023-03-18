West Side

40-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Garfield Park

By Sun Times Wire

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man, 40, was standing outside in the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue when another man stepped out of an SUV and opened fire at the victim about 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times and attempted to flee but collapsed in an open field nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

West Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us