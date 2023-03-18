40-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man, 40, was standing outside in the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue when another man stepped out of an SUV and opened fire at the victim about 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times and attempted to flee but collapsed in an open field nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.