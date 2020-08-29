Man Shot Dead, Another Wounded at Humboldt Park Gas Station

Two men were shot, one fatally, at a gas station Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

They were at a gas station about 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road when a black sedan drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old was struck multiple times and taken Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 20, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.

Police tape cordoned off an area at the Shell gas station on the corner of Pulaski and Iowa Street. A red car with a bullet hole on the driver’s side window was parked just beyond the pumps.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.