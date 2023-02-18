Man Shot, Critically Injured After Traffic Crash in Little Italy

A man was shot and critically injured after a verbal altercation following a crash in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood Friday night.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old man was involved in a crash with a red minivan at approximately 11:37 p.m., then followed it eastbound.

In the 1200 block of West Roosevelt, both the victim and the suspect got out of their cars and became involved in a heated verbal altercation. Police say the suspect then pulled out a weapon and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was struck in the chest, calf and in the back of the neck, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.