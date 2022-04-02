Man Shot by Sheriff's Deputies in McHenry County in Critical Condition, Officials Say

A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot by police in suburban Harvard, located in McHenry County, on Friday night, according to authorities.

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, McHenry County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 19900 block of Streit Road for a well-being check, officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies said a man exited the residence with a firearm and there was an "armed confrontation." Deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man.

No deputies were injured, officials said.

The man was taken to Mercy Harvard Hospital, then was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where officials said he remains in critical condition.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team will be investigating.