Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials.

About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.

Officers confronted the man and said he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, leading them to open fire, according to police.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but was expected to survive, police said.

None of the officers were wounded, but they were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

Five people, including the man who was shot, were placed in custody in connection with the incident, but no charges have been announced. Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while the shooting is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

A spokesperson for the oversight agency did not return calls for comment Saturday.