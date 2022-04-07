Joliet

Man Shot by Joliet Police After Running From Traffic Stop and Refusing to Drop Gun, Authorities Say

Joliet police shot and wounded a man who ran from officers after a traffic stop and refused to drop his gun Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers had stopped the car shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden Avenue, police said in a statement. A passenger armed with a gun jumped out and began running away.

An officer caught up to him and told him to drop the gun, police said. The man refused and was shot by the officer. The man began running again but was arrested nearby.

He was transported to a hospital but his condition was not known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

 The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Jolietcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us