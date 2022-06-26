Man Shot by Gary Police Officer, Authorities Say

An investigation is underway into the actions of a Gary police officer who shot a man after responding to a call Sunday, authorities stated.

At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in regard to a man with a gun who was "making the residence unsafe," GPD officials said in a news release.

"During the course of contact with the male," an officer "was forced to discharge his weapon," police said. The unidentified male was struck, and his condition remained unknown late Sunday.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account of events provided by Gary police. In a statement, GPD officials said the incident was handed over to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which will conduct an investigation.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.