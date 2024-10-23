Man shot by DeKalb police after employee stabbed at car dealership

A man was shot by police Wednesday afternoon after stabbing an employee and attacking multiple people at a car dealership in DeKalb, according to police.

Police said at approximately 12:25 p.m., a man entered the Brian Bemis Toyota dealership, located at 1890 Sycamore Road, armed with a knife and began attacking employees after becoming upset.

One of the employees received a stab wound "to an extremity," according to authorities.

Officials said police arrived at the scene within five minutes and instructed the man to put the knife down, who instead refused and advanced towards officers.

According to police, the man was then shot by one of the responding officers, and was later flown to a hospital in Rockford for treatment. The man's condition was listed to be stable and he is expected to survive, officials said.

The employee who sustained a stab wound was treated on scene for a non life-threatening injury and was released.

The incident is under investigation by Illinois State Police.