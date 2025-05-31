Man shot by Chicago police on Northwest Side after officer struck by vehicle

A man was shot by Chicago police early Saturday morning after allegedly striking an officer with a vehicle following a fight outside a business in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, officials said.

A statement from Chicago police said officers responded at around 2:10 a.m. to a call of battery in progress and shots fired near a business in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue.

Authorities said an employee of a business alerted police to a large fight outside the establishment in which gunshots had been fired. Upon arrival of the officers, the employees directed police to the gunman, who police said was seen getting inside a red pickup truck.

Police said officers approached the pickup truck on foot and ordered the gunman to exit the vehicle when officials said the suspect accelerated their vehicle towards the officers, striking one.

According to authorities, officers then fired their weapons towards the pickup truck as the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the 3200 block of North Menard Avenue, with the gunman found on the ground near the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunman, a 28-year-old man whose identity is unknown, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. A weapon was recovered inside the red pickup truck, officials said.

It is unknown if the officer struck by the vehicle was hospitalized.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with the agency advising anyone with information regarding the incident to call (312) 746-3609.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days, according to police.