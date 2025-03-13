Man shot while boarding CTA bus in Chatham

A 20-year-old man was seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire while boarding a bus in the city's East Chatham neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was boarding a CTA bus at around 1:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when two unknown gunmen standing on the sidewalk fired multiple shots in his direction before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The man was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police said there is no one in custody, and no other injuries were reported. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

There was no further information available.