Man Shot and Killed While Walking Dog in Austin: Chicago Police

Police Lights Flashing on Dark Street

A man was fatally shot Sunday while walking his dog in Austin on the West Side, police said.

The man and his dog were near a park about 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Major Avenue when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

A person who was in their home nearby heard the gunfire, came outside and found the 51-year-old with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was identified as Merlyn McCallister by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.

