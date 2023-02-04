Austin

Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car in Austin

By Sun Times Wire

A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Austin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us