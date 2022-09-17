Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated.

Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken by the driver to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Grayslake Police Department is investigating the shooting in connection with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. An autopsy for the victim will take place, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the shooting or a potential suspect is asked to contact police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.