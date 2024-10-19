A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle outside a McDonald's in the Uptown neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 3:45 p.m. outside McDonald's, 1004 W. Wilson Ave., near Sheridan Road. According to police, a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot when two unknown offenders approached and one fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night.

Area Three detectives were conducting an investigating.