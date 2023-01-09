Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center

Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said.

At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The shooting, which is believed to be an isolated incident, is under investigation by Gary Metro Homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 1-866-CRIME-GP.