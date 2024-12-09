Crime and Courts

Man shot and killed in South Chicago, police say

The shooting was reported at around 5:53 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Houston Avenue.

A man was fatally shot on Sunday evening in the city's South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 5:53 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Houston Avenue. According to police, an unknown male victim was dropped off at Advocate Trinity Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

No one was in custody late Sunday.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

