One person was fatally shot after a fight early Saturday morning in Chicago's River North neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at around 3:40 a.m. near Hubbard and State streets. A 24-year-old man became involved in a fight with another person, who fired a shot in the victim's direction, Chicago police said.
The victim was shot and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives were questioning a person of interest Saturday morning.
Police have yet to release additional information.
