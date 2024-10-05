One person was fatally shot after a fight early Saturday morning in Chicago's River North neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:40 a.m. near Hubbard and State streets. A 24-year-old man became involved in a fight with another person, who fired a shot in the victim's direction, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest Saturday morning.

Police have yet to release additional information.