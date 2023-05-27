Man Shot and Killed During Fight at Kankakee County House Party

One person was shot and killed when gunshots were fired during a fight at a house party early Saturday morning in unincorporated Bourbonnais, according to authorities.

At around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in regard to a shooting, sheriff's officials stated in a news release. Deputies located a 23-year-old man, later identified as Michael Godinez, of Clifton, who was unresponsive.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators were speaking with those who attended the party and witnesses in hope of learning more about what occurred.

The shooting was determined to be an isolated incident, according to the sheriff's office.