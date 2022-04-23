Man Shot and Killed During Fight at Bronzeville Shoe Store

A man was fatally shot in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday following what began as a fight inside a shoe store, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at 12:58 p.m. inside Snipes, 4700 S. Cottage Grove Ave. According to Chicago police, a fight occurred between two men, and at some point, one of them pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the other individual.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A woman working security across the street told NBC 5 she heard gunshots and said the victim was trying to get into a silver car when he collapsed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"He was faced down on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth and the child’s mom was screaming over him and she was pointing at a gun in a white shirt stated that he went in with a murderer," she recounted. "It’s devastating because I have never really seen anything like that in my life..."

The gunman fled the scene, and police were still searching for him Saturday evening.

The store remains closed in the hours following the shooting.