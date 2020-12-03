Former CFD Officer Shot and Killed During Carjacking in Chicago's Beverly Woods Neighborhood

Former Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Beverly Woods neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, 65-year-old Williams was on the street just after 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 118th Street when a group of four people walked up and tried to take his vehicle. One of the group members showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Williams also produced a handgun and fired at the group, according to police. He was transported from the scene to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The former lieutenant was transferred from Christ Hospital to the medical examiner's office with a CFD and CPD honor escort Thursday night.

Williams joined the department in 1992 and his last assignment was with Emergency Management and Communications for the City of Chicago, according to fire officials.

Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/Ze7jrifKoD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 4, 2020

"Everyone at OEMC is deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dwain Williams and we send our sincere condolences to his family and the Chicago Fire Department. He was a fixture at the OEMC in the Operations Center and was a considered dear friend by many of us. Those who knew him thought the world of him. His contributions to the OEMC, the Fire Department and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten," OEMC said in a statement.