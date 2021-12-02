Man Shot and Killed by Police in Buffalo Grove

Early Thursday, police in Buffalo Grove received a 911 call of a man in the parking lot of a vacant Jewish Community Center at Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene around 12:29 a.m. Authorities say the man, believed to be in his 20s, had two handguns pointed in the air.

Authorities then say the man fired shots into the air.

When officers gave the man commands to stop, the man started walking towards them, authorities said. Officers then fired at the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured but were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and later released. Lake County Major Task Force is helping to investigate.

A neighbor who called 911 after hearing gunshots described the neighborhood as a quiet area. "This happening here is a total shock and surprise," the neighbor said.

Police are expected to provide an update later today.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.