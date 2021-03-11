Man Shot and Killed at Suburban Berwyn Restaurant Thursday Morning

Police in suburban Berwyn say a man was shot and killed at a restaurant, and the gunman is still on the loose.

According to police, officers were called to the Jelly Jam Restaurant in the 6300 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 11:25 a.m. Thursday, where a reported shooting had just taken place.

When police arrived, they found an unidentified man who had been shot at the location. Emergency medical procedures were immediately offered to the man, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Several eyewitnesses offered descriptions of the gunman to police, describing him as a Black man, standing approximately 5-feet-8 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black jacket with a white or light-colored hoodie underneath, and he had a purple mask on.

The man was seen running away from the scene, and he was then seen going through a yard to the west of the restaurant.

Police attempted to secure a perimeter around the shooting site, using a helicopter, but officers were unable to find the shooter.

Berwyn police believe the incident is an isolated one, and are asking anyone with information to call 708-795-2160.